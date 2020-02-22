Senator Bernie Sanders to stump in S.C. leading up to primary

COLUMBIA, SC (WLOS)– Bernie Sanders 2020 campaign officials have announced today that Senator Sanders will appear at rallies in South Carolina. He will be in Myrtle Beach and Columbia leading up to South Carolina’s First-in-the-South Democratic Primary on February 29.

Sanders will rally supporters in Myrtle Beach on Wednesday afternoon at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.

On Friday, the day before the election, Sanders will be in Columbia for the Bernie 2020 Get Out the Vote Rally at the SC State House.

