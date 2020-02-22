Top security aide: Seen no intel of Moscow helping Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s national security adviser says he has not seen any intelligence indicating that Russia is doing anything to try to get the president re-elected.

The comments by Robert O’Brien were released Saturday in a transcript of an interview with ABC’s “This Week with George Stephanopoulos” set to air on Sunday. O’Brien was asked about media reports saying that an intelligence professional told members of the House intelligence committee that Russia’s aim was to favor Trump in the election.

- Advertisement -

O’Brien said he’s been briefed by top intelligence officials and has seen no intelligence or analysis to support the claim.