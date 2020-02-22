Two TN residents arrested in N.C. after being found with car connected to AMBER Alert

WILKESBORO, NC (WNCN) — Two Tennessee residents were arrested Friday by North Carolina law enforcement after authorities located a vehicle believed to be connected to an on-going Tennessee AMBER Alert investigation.

William McCloud, 33, and Angela Boswell, 42, were arrested and charged with Possession of Stolen Property. Both McCloud and Boswell are residents of Tennessee.

According to the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina, on Friday, deputies with the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office located a vehicle involved in an AMBER Alert in the Shepherds Crossroads Community of Wilkes County.

