Williston Middle School teacher suspended with pay after criminal allegation

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County Schools released a statement on Saturday announcing the suspension of a Williston Middle School teacher.

Mr. William Graham was suspended with pay as of February 19 after a criminal allegation was made against him.

The full statement reads:

“Dear Parents and Williston Family,

A criminal allegation has been made against William Graham. Out of an abundance of caution, Williston Middle School teacher, Mr. William Graham was suspended with pay as of February 19, 2020, pending an investigation.

New Hanover County Schools and law enforcement will continue to investigate all allegations and complaints as the safety of our students and the well-being of our school community is our number one priority. Please contact law enforcement immediately if you have information that needs to be reported. Complaints and concerns can also be made with Ethix 360 reporting system at nhcs.net.”