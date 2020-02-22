Wilmington students pack thousands of meals for Haitian children

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Families are still struggling to survive, after the devastating hurricane that struck Haiti, ten years ago.

One local high school is pitching in to lend a helping hand.

Founder Renee Hunter says “Hope Changes Everything’s” mission is education and hunger.

Hunter says, for the last four years, Coastal Christian High School students pack a rice-based meal and one meal meets 75% of a child’s daily nutrition needs.

Hunter says this non-profit started, after she met an orphan, during her mission trip to Haiti with Winter Park Baptist Church, eight years ago.

“His parents died in the earthquake and he was on the streets as are many children in Haiti because they can’t afford to go to school and so I inquired and learned that for $200 I could send him to school for a year,” Hunter said.

Hunter says the organization is sponsoring 240 children and feeding 700 children a day.

She says the food will be delivered to a small community near the epicenter of the 2010 earthquake.

Hunter is also a teacher at Coastal Christian High School.

“We try to teach our children here to care about children and adults around the world,” Hunter said.