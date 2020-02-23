Police arrest man wanted in Holden Beach bank robbery

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office reports that Myrtle Beach Police have a suspect in custody related to a bank robbery that happened in Holden Beach last week.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office identified a suspect in the robbery at the CresCom Bank in Holden Beach as Raquaese Washington.

- Advertisement -

They say police located him in Myrtle Beach earlier Saturday evening.

Myrtle Beach Police has taken him into custody and he will be held at J. Reuben Long Detention Center until he goes before a judge for extradition.

On Tuesday afternoon, February 18, the CresCom Bank located at 3178 Holden Beach Road in Holden Beach was robbed, according to the BCSO.