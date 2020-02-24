Deputies: Man accused of stealing dog, SUV arrested

WALHALLA, SC (AP) — A man accused of stealing a dog and an SUV from a South Carolina home has been arrested.

News outlets report 25-year-old Zachary Vanwingerden turned himself in to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday.

Officials say the vehicle and the dog had been taken the day before.

Video shared by the sheriff’s office show a person drag the dog multiple times before taking it and the vehicle away from the home.

Both the dog and the SUV were found in Clemson.

The dog didn’t appear to have been injured. Vanwingerden has been charged with grand larceny and stealing the dog.