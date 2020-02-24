Emergency goalie David Ayres headed to Carolina

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — David Ayres will get another turn in the spotlight — this time in Carolina.
A night after Ayres stepped in as an emergency goalie in Carolina’s 6-3 victory at Toronto, the Hurricanes said they are bringing the Zamboni driver to Raleigh for their game Tuesday night against the Dallas Stars.
“See you Tuesday, Davey!” the club said on its Twitter account.
“Ayres will be in the building on Tuesday and will be our @VectorSecurity Siren Sounder!”
Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin also announced Tuesday will be “David Ayres Day” in the city.