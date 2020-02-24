H2GO reaches agreement with Belville over clean water dispute

BELVILLE, NC (WWAY) — H2GO customers in Brunswick County are one step closer to having clean water. The utility has reached an agreement with the Town of Belville, ending years of litigation that prevented a reverse osmosis plant from being built.

The agreement, approved by Belville Commissioners and the H2GO Board Monday night, includes three major components. Both the town and the utility will withdrawal their appeals in an ongoing lawsuit, the town will return all assets to H2GO that they received in 2017, and H2GO will continue construction of the reverse osmosis plant.

Belville Mayor Mike Allen says recent developments about water quality in the county created more urgency to find a solution.

“I just hope the people in our town as well as the sanitary district will support H2GO in what they’re doing, support them in building the reverse osmosis and getting the water out of the aquifers and out to the people where it should be,” Allen said.

The agreement must still be officially accepted in court. The Town of Leland, which is also involved in a lawsuit with H2GO, refused to accept a settlement from the utility on Friday.

H2GO board members did not wish to comment after Monday night’s meeting.