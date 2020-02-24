‘Mamba Out’: Bladen man builds tribute casket to embody Kobe’s legacy

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Thousands of people in Los Angeles celebrated the life of Kobe and Gianna Bryant Monday.

The Bladen County man who built a tribute casket for Kobe, Gianna and the seven other crash victims arrived in L.A. last week to display his piece.

- Advertisement -

“We wanted something that would really bring life, and to bring hope and inspiration,” Fletcher Collins said. “So the spirit of Kobe will live forever.”

From thousands of miles away, Collins knew he could do something special to honor Kobe.

“For everybody to be able to feel that love and the spirit of him and what he stood for,” Collins said. “What he represented, and everything he brought to the game. not only that, but all the communities.”

Related Article: How to watch the Kobe Bryant memorial

We’ve told you about Collins before. He started building custom caskets for family’s loved ones.

“I know I can’t take away their pain,” he said.

That’s what Collins says every time he builds a piece. But this time, it hit on a whole new level.

“You know, I always dreamed high and hoped big that one day would do something for someone really great to help them and their family over the loss, but no,” he said. “I didn’t see this day this soon or early in my life.”

When Collins got the call from a family friend of Kobe’s, he went to work building a tribute casket for Kobe, Gianna and the seven other victims.

“We’re hoping it would touch his fans and family again in a way that this piece would be so memorable that it would never, ever go away,” he said.

Collins say it represents Kobe’s legacy, which will never go away. The casket was detailed with things like the jersey number of Kobe and Gianna, their nicknames and places he has played.

“The Black Mamba,” he said. “You know and the Staples Center, because that’s where he spent 20 years.”

In just 72 hours, Collins built the casket hoping it would embody all the things the NBA legend did.

“Thinking about Kobe and what he brought to not only to the NBA, but to all the neighborhoods to the young ones who desired to be like a Kobe, and that one day it’ll lead to a smile on their face,” he said.

Collins hopes to leave the casket on display somewhere or auction it off and donate the money to Kobe’s Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation.