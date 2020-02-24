Man accused of setting fire to Wilmington apartment

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A man is in jail, accused of setting fire to a Wilmington apartment complex.

Around 9 p.m. on Saturday, police responded to the 1100 block of Wellington Avenue in reference to arson.

- Advertisement -

Police say Andre McNeill, 74, set fire to the window of an apartment and tried to leave, but a resident stopped him. Around the same time, officers arrived on scene.

No one got hurt and the fire had been put out by the time police arrived.

Police say residents told them they knew McNeill and that he had been upset about something earlier in the day.

Related Article: All clear at Gannett headquarters in Virginia

McNeill had the smell of gasoline on his hands, a gas can in his car and a lighter on the passenger’s side seat, according to police.

McNeill is being held at the New Hanover County Jail under a $75,000 secured bond.