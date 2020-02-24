NCDOT discusses project aimed at improving railroad from Navassa to Wilmington

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Department of Transportation wants to hear from you about a more than $41 million CSX Railroad Improvement Project.

Their first meeting on the topic was Monday night.

The beltway in question stretches from Davis Yard in Navassa to S. 2nd St. in Wilmington.

Proposed improvements include rehab to ties and tracks, curve realignments, railroad crossing improvements and more.

The project started with a study about five years ago with the goal of improving train efficiency and safety at 26 different crossings.

The plan includes closing several crossings, but not everyone is on board.

“When they close those railroad crossings, it’s going to create a haven for drug deals to be done, because once the crossings are closed, that street essentially becomes a dead end street,” says DeAndré Corniffe, who is concerned about the project.

Opinions like Corniffe’s is why public input is important to those at the NCDOT.

“The comments do make a difference, and they do get consideration with the designers and the planners and our team,” says NCDOT Rail Division Project Development Manager Ronald Lucas.

There is another meeting Tuesday night for the public to give feedback. It will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 2601 Princess Place Drive.