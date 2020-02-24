Sea Devils run past Spartanburg Methodist

Torey James throwing down a dunk on Monday night against Spartanburg Methodist. (Photo: Tanner Barth, WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–The game was never in question Monday night. The Cape Fear Community College men’s basketball team jumped out to the 21 point halftime lead and cruised to a 94-65 win over Spartanburg Methodist in conference play.

The Sea Devils were led in scoring by Dakari Johnson. The guard finished with a game-high 27 points, while Trayvon Ferrell chipped in 18 in the CFCC win.

The win improves the Sea Devils record to now 19-7 on the year, they will travel to Bolivia on Wednesday to take on rival Brunswick Community College. Tip-off between CFCC and the Dolphins is set for 7:00 p.m.

