Shooter has first appearance after turning himself in for triple homicide

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The suspect in a triple murder faced a judge Monday afternoon. He turned himself in after allegedly killing three people and injuring another.

Investigators have not released a motive in this crime, but say Taurean Reshaul Johnson knew the people he’s accused of shooting.

They say he was invited to the home on Tina Lane early Sunday morning, and shortly after, they got a 9-1-1 call for help.

“Somebody came into my house and shot everybody including me, but I believe everybody is dead except for me,” the surviving victim said.

The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call after 1:30 a.m. Sheriff found four people shot.

In the second call the victim expressed, “I’ve been shot in the back please.”

Bladen County Sheriff Jim McVicker says Johnson shot the surviving victim in her upper torso.

“She could’ve been…you probably would’ve thought she was deceased, but she was not. That’s probably what saved her life, the way she reacted,” McVicker added.

He says the victim played dead. McVicker says the victim later identified the shooter as Taurean Johnson.

He faced a judge Monday afternoon where it was determined Johnson would remain in custody without bond.

Bladen County Criminal Investigator Rodney Warwick says Johnson turned himself in Sunday night.

“He was contemplating turning himself in. I encouraged him that that was probably the right thing to do. He later called me a second time agreed to meet with me at the sheriff’s office,” Warwick stated.

McVicker says this high level crime isn’t normal in that part of the county.

“It’s kind of out the ordinary here in Bladen County. We are not proud of that fact. I’m very sorry it happened.”

This could become a death penalty trial pending a review by the district attorney’s office. Johnson will be back in court March 16th.