Cape Fear area basketball teams set to begin state playoffs

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–The NCHSAA has released their brackets for the upcoming state basketball tournaments on Sunday. Below, you will find all the Cape Fear area teams and their match ups for first round action starting on Tuesday night.
Class 1A- Girls
#32 East Columbus vs. #1 Pamlico County
#31 Pender vs. #2 Vance Charter
Class 2A- Girls
#17 Clinton vs. #16 East Bladen
#30 West Bladen vs. #3 Kinston
Class 3A- Girls
#32 New Hanover vs. #1 D.H. Conley
#30 North Brunswick vs. #3 E.E. Smith
Class 4A- Girls
#17 Hoggard vs. #16 Leesville Road
#20 Cardinal Gibbons vs. #13 Laney
#5 Ashley-Bye
Class 1A- Boys
#29 Northampton County vs. #4 West Columbus
#22 Camden County vs. #11 Pender
Class 2A- Boys
#20 Fairmont vs. #13 Whiteville
Class 3A- Boys
#21 Topsail vs. #12 South Johnston
#18 West Brunswick vs. #15 Eastern Wayne
#31 Person vs. #2 New Hanover
Class 4A- Boys
#20 Holly Springs vs. #13 Laney
#4 Hoggard-Bye