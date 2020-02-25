Coronavirus affecting Port of Wilmington shipments

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — As the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise, we’re feeling its effects in the Cape Fear.

The Port of Wilmington currently has three ‘blank sailings’ from Asia scheduled between March and early April. A blank sailing means a previously scheduled vessel will not arrive that week.

Spokesperson for the Port Bethany Welch says this is not necessarily out of the ordinary and will likely not have a significant impact on business. Welch says the Chinese Lunar New Year typically slows down shipments during this time of year.

The Port of Wilmington is currently monitoring the situation and following guidelines set by the Coast Guard.