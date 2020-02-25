Judge declares mother legally insane in 2017 family stabbing

HILLSBOROUGH, NC (AP) — A woman charged with fatally stabbing her 5-year-old son and wounding her husband at a a housing area at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill has been found legally insane.

A judge on Monday committed 37-year-old Ebony Olowu to a state forensic hospital after finding her not guilty by reason of insanity.

In August 2017, police were called to the on-campus housing community where they found Ebony Olowu’s son fatally stabbed and her husband with stab wounds.

Mental health experts said Olowu couldn’t understand her actions because she suffered from a major depressive disorder and psychosis from past traumas.