Let the Mardi Gras festivities begin

DOWNTOWN WILMINGTON (WWAY) — It’s Mardi Gras and of course the Cape Fear is taking part in the Fat Tuesday festivities.

It’s most popular in New Orleans, but we like to celebrate here too.

The festivities don’t officially start until later in the night; however, Tuesday afternoon, people were already at the Bourbon Street restaurant getting in the spirit.

“Party hard,” Customer Jason Roy expressed.

Though New Orleans is best known for Mardi Gras, Restaurant Manager Matt McBride says it’s a good reason for folks in the Cape Fear to come out and enjoy the day.

“Even if you haven’t been to a Mardi Gras before, you haven’t been to New Orleans, and you’re not a big fan of Cajun food, it’s basically a celebration for the year. If you have something to celebrate, I know we’ve all had some pretty bad weather, in January and February. Spring’s about to start,” McBride said.

Mardi Gras is always the day before Ash Wednesday, and leads up to Easter.

Jason Roy says he’s getting all of his partying out now.

“You gotta do it all before you like give your gift to God basically,” Roy said.

McBride says employees are prepared to show guests a good time.

“We have king cake,” McBride said.

That they’re giving away for free.

“We have a band coming…should have this place really jumping and poppin’. We have all types of drink specials tonight. We have king cake shots, hurricanes,” McBride said.

And McBride says they’re expecting a line out the door Tuesday night.