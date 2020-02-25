NC reporter has no idea his filter generator is on during Facebook Live

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSOC) — Sometimes reporters use Facebook Live to bring viewers and readers updates from breaking news scenes or to provide updates on current weather conditions.

But for one Asheville television reporter, it kind of backfired.

Justin Hinton, who reports for WLOS, accidentally activated a filter generator during his live Facebook stream while covering the snowfall last week — and the results were hilarious.



In the Facebook Live video, filters started popping up adding dumbbells, hats, helmets, sunglasses and even a wizards’ beard.

Hinton said his photographer warned him that the camera was doing something weird, but he shrugged it off and went on anyway.

He said it wasn’t until he saw the comments that he looked back at the video and realized the gaffe.

Hinton was a good sport though and said the filters made him laugh just as much as everyone else.