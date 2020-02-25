One week from Super Tuesday, what’s on your 2020 primary ballot?

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Are you ready for Super Tuesday? Voters in North Carolina will head to the polls in exactly one week.

Some people have already voted in early voting, and there’s still time left to vote early.

This primary election ballot is going to be different county by county.

In the primaries, there is a different ballot for each party. If you are registered as unaffiliated, you can choose which ballot you’d like when you get to a polling site.

“Primaries, people don’t always get really excited about primary elections, they’re just as important as a general election in my opinion,” Brunswick County Election Director Sara Knotts said.

Voters have a lot of choices to make on their primary ballot this year.

“I feel its important to get out there and vote,” voter Charlie Winter said. “Everybody should vote, and 2020 is going to be a giant voting year, that’s for sure.”

On your ballot, you’ll see candidates running for President, Governor, Senate and House of Representatives. But there are a lot of local races to look out for.

In New Hanover County, you’ll see both Democratic and Republican candidates running for County Commission.

On the Republican ballot, you’ll have the chance to vote on candidates for the Board of Education and District Court Judge.

Over in Brunswick County, Knotts says so far, they’ve had a lower voter turnout this year.

“Maybe because it’s we’re so early and people just aren’t used to voting in a primary this early,” she said.

This is our first time being part of Super Tuesday. Traditionally, North Carolinians voted later in the spring.

On the Republican ballot in Brunswick County, you can vote on candidates for the Board of Education and Board of Commissioners.

In Pender County, on the Republican ballot, you can cast your vote for District Court Judge.

“The beauty of one-stop early voting is you don’t have to know where your exact assigned precinct is,” Knotts said. “You can go to any of the open locations in your county.”

If you want to beat the rush of voters on Super Tuesday, you still have time. Early voting ends on Saturday at 3 p.m.