WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg is planning to visit Wilmington this week.

In an e-mail sent to supporters, Bloomberg’s campaign said he will be in town Saturday for the last day of early voting in North Carolina.

The e-mail stated doors open at 12:30 p.m. and the program will begin at 1:30 p.m.

As for the location, the invitation said a “location will be sent to attendees who RSVP.”