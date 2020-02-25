State’s DEQ secretary discusses water quality issues in the Port City

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Water quality has been a hot button topic in the Cape Fear, lately. One leading voice behind the state’s Department of Environmental Quality was in Wilmington Tuesday.

Secretary Michael Regan talked about climate change, Governer Cooper’s administration’s opposition to offshore drilling and water quality at a Wilmington Rotary Club luncheon.

“The biggest takeaway is the support that this group indicated they would have to increase resources for our department, so that we can stay on top of these water quality challenges,” Regan said.

Regan says his goal is to visit each of the 100 counties in the state and Tuesday’s visit marks county 86.

He says he wants to equally support counties upstream and downstream. Regan says our state is leading the nation in responding to emerging contaminants in drinking water.

“We are hoping the United States Environmental Protection Agency will move beyond and set protective rules or standards in place, so we can regulate these chemical compounds,” Regan said.

He says, as the DEQ looks to regulate some of these chemical compounds, there will be more certainty on the health side effects and how to regulate them.

Regan says more people are paying attention to issues related to climate change across the state, especially after hurricanes Matthew and Florence.