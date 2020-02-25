Students parade around school block, toss beads for Fat Tuesday

WILMINGTON,NC (WWAY) — It’s Mardi Gras also known as Fat Tuesday and New Orleans isn’t the only place celebrating.

St. Mary Catholic School students are keeping up their longstanding tradition with a parade around their school’s block in downtown Wilmington.

The school’s band led the march with tunes like “When The Saints Go Marching In.”

After the parade, teachers tossed green, gold and purple beads to students.

Sadie Baldwin says she’s been participating since she was three.

“The parade is also super fun because you get to catch the beads,” Baldwin said. “Also, the spirit of it is just amazing because everyone is in such a good mood.”

This event marks the day before the start of the Lenten season, also know as Ash Wednesday.

“Mardi Gras is something that originated to celebrate the beginning of lent right before Ash Wednesday, when everything is in the somber mood,” Baldwin said. “This is like a joyous celebration before lent basically.”

The school’s tradition is in memory of the late school manager Clifton Lively.