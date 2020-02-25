Tickets available for Azalea Festival Children’s Tea

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Coastline Conference Center will be filled with “Unicorns and Magical Things” next month during the annual Azalea Festival Children’s Tea.

The Azalea Festival Princess and her court will be in attendance along with the Cape Fear Garden Club’s Azalea Belles. There will be special guests and performances. This years event will be hosted by former Miss North Carolina, Victoria Huggins.

- Advertisement -

The event will be held March 22. Tickets are on sale and can be purchased here. There are three tiers of tickets, with prices ranging from $35, $45 and $55. You can also buy an entire table to enjoy the day with friends and family.

The Azalea Festival Children’s Tea benefits Cape Fear Volunteer Center and its programs.

For Cape Fear Volunteer Center is also requesting the public to sponsor a little girl to attend the Tea for $50. With the donations the Cape Fear Volunteer Center will be offering at-risk girls from a variety of nonprofit partners and Big Buddy the opportunity to attend the Tea for free, as well as to receive shoes and dresses to wear to the event.