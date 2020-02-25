‘Time is everything’: World braces for spread of new virus

(AP) — China bought the world valuable time with its travel restrictions and huge lockdowns.

Now, as the world teeters on the brink of a pandemic of the new virus, hospitals are counting boxes of masks and gloves. Authorities are asking for cooperation from schools, churches and businesses.

In many nations, existing plans for pandemic influenza are being adapted because the new virus spreads in much the same way as flu.

With no vaccine or specific medicine yet available for the new coronavirus, authorities are ready to keep people away from crowds, even if it means canceling large events.

Researchers are still at least a year away from having a vaccine ready for widespread use.