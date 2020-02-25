UNCW offensive comes up short against NC State

RALEIGH,NC (UNCW Sports)–Nationally-ranked NC State stayed perfect on the season with an 11-0 win over visiting UNCW on Tuesday at Doak Field.

The Wolfpack ran its record to 8-0 with the home win while the Seahawks dipped to 6-3 with their second road loss of the season.

Trevor Marsh led UNCW with a pair of hits as his hitting streak moved to three games.

Devonte Brown and Luca Tresh both homered for the Wolfpack. Brown’s homer, his fourth of the season gave NCSU a 3-0 lead after one inning of play.

Matt Willadsen (1-0) earned the win, striking out two in 1.2 innings of relief.

UNCW starter Brody Lawson (0-1) lasted just one inning and took the loss after allowing three runs on four hits.

UNCW opens a three-game series at Kentucky beginning on Friday at 4 p.m.