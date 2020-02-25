Wilmington fire crews responding to fire on vessel

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Fire Department is responding to a fire on a vessel in Wilmington.

New Hanover County Dispatch said a call came in about a fire just before 8:30 a.m. in the 1400 block of Point Harbor Road.

A spokeswoman with the Wilmington Fire Department said a vessel being decommissioned caught on fire during welding efforts. She said fire extinguishers were not able to put out the fire.

The spokeswoman said no one was on board. The Vessel is on land. No injuries reported at this time.

County and city units are on scene at this time.

We can see smoke on WWAY’s Skyview Camera Network Battleship camera coming from the area of land near the Cape Fear River across from the Port City Marina.

We will bring you more details as they become available.