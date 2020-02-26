Block of Front Street closed Thursday for utility work

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Part of South Front Street in downtown Wilmington will be closed to traffic Thursday while CFPUA crews perform water and sewer system upgrades.

Crews will close South Front Street between Market Street and Dock Street at 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

The road closure is expected to last approximately 8 to 10 hours.

Local traffic for commercial business drop-off will be allowed. Drivers are advised to detour to South Second Street via Dock Street and Market Street.

Customers with questions may call CFPUA Customer Service at (910) 332-6550.