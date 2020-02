WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Police are investigating after a UNCW student riding a bike was hit by a car on Randall Parkway Wednesday morning, according to Wilmington Police Department.

WPD says it happened around 10:20 a.m. in the 4900 block on Randall Parkway.

No word on the person’s injuries.

Wilmington Police says the case is now being handled by UNCW Police.

We have reached out to the university for more information.

Please check back for more on this developing story.