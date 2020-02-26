Gunman kills 5 at Milwaukee brewery before taking own life

By CARRIE ANTLFINGER and GRETCHEN EHLKE

Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) – Milwaukee police say they have cleared out more than 20 buildings at one of the nation’s largest breweries after a gunman killed five employees there.

Authorities identified the assailant who attacked the Molson Coors complex on Wednesday as a 51-year-old Milwaukee man who worked there.

Police say he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The shooting occurred at a sprawling facility that includes a mix of corporate offices and brewing facilities.

More than 1,000 people work there.

By late evening, all employees had been sent home. Executives planned to close the complex for a time.