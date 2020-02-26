High School Basketball Wrap-Up: NCHSAA First Round

WILMINGTON,NC (WWAY)–There were 15 teams from the Cape Fear in action on Tuesday night for the first round of the NCHSAA State Basketball playoffs. Below, are the final scores from the teams that played in round one.

Class 1A-Girls

#32 East Columbus 22 , #1 Pamlico County 71

#31 Pender 29 , #2 Vance Charter 52

Class 2A-Girls

#17 Clinton 58 , #16 East Bladen 60

#30 West Bladen 34 , #3 Kinston 61

Class 3A-Girls

#32 New Hanover 11 , #1 D.H. Conley 59

#30 North Brunswick 17 , #3 E.E. Smith 74

Class 4A-Girls

#17 Hoggard 24 , #16 Leesvile Road 47

#20 Cardinal Gibbons 46 , #13 Laney 51

Class 1A-Boys

#29 Northampton County 46 , #4 West Columbus 67

#22 Camden County 46 , #11 Pender 71

Class 2A-Boys

#20 Fairmont 68 , #13 Whiteville 77 OT

Class 3A-Boys

#21 Topsail 42 , #12 South Johnston 57

#18 West Brunswick 61 , #15 Eastern Wayne 78

#31 Person 67 , #2 New Hanover 69 OT

Class 4A-Boys

#20 Holly Springs 39 , #13 Laney 53