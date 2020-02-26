Local church does drive thru Ash Wednesday

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — It is Ash Wednesday, the first day of the Lenten Season, which includes Good Friday, and ends on Holy Saturday.

Wednesday in a drive thru, Wesley Memorial Methodist Church in Wilmington offered ashes as a blessing to people who aren’t normally able to make it to their worship services.

“It is only through the cross and through Christ that we have hope and salvation, so that’s why I’m going to mark you with the sign of the cross today,” said Associate Pastor Adam Baker. “It will serve as a reminder to you undoubtedly to those you encounter.”

There at the drive thru, people were able to get blessings and a prayer spoken over them, and then a cross on their forehead, signifying the death of Christ Jesus and repentance.

“He understands that it is a challenging thing to be a human being, and that it’s also a gift to be a human being. That’s why we believe that Jesus became a human being to become one of us, and draw close to us, to show us the grace and mercy of God in a way that’s really accessible,”

Baker says people can still come and get ashes Wednesday evening at their 6:30 service.