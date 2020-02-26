Mom of missing toddler accused of filing false police report

BLOUNTVILLE, TN (AP) — The teen mother of a 15-month-old Tennessee girl who is the subject of an Amber Alert is now in jail on a charge of filing a false police report.

The Bristol Herald Courier reported Tuesday night that Megan Boswell was arrested by Tennessee’s Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office. Megan Boswell said her mother, Angela Boswell, took her infant, Evelyn Mae Boswell, to a campground in Mendota, Virginia.

But authorities found no sign of the girl in searches of campgrounds in that area.

She was reported missing on Feb. 18, but the baby’s great-grandfather told the paper he hadn’t seen her since before Thanksgiving.