PETA plans to erect billboard honoring cows killed in crash

WINSTON-SALEM, NC (AP) — An animal rights advocacy group has announced plans to erect a billboard memorializing 21 cows that were killed when a truck transporting them for slaughter overturned in North Carolina last week.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals said in a statement Monday that it’ll place a billboard at the crash site along Interstate 40 near Winston-Salem “in honor of the cows who were injured and killed.”

News outlets report that half of the 41 cows onboard died on Feb. 18.

The driver told WFMY-TV he was transporting them to a slaughterhouse in Asheboro when a family of deer ran into the road and he swerved to avoid them.