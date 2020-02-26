Two arrested in 2019 Columbus County triple murder

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has made arrests in the deaths of a two adults and a 5-year-old child.

The family of three was brutally murdered in September at a home on Brittany Lane just outside of Whiteville.

Chief Deputy Aaron Herring confirms two people were arrested in this case. A more formal news release from the sheriff’s office and NC State Bureau of Investigation will be available later, Herring said.

Leonel Cipiran Noyola, 29, Nancy Trujillo Espinoza, 25, and Alexis Cipiran Trujillo, 5, were all found at the scene with apparent gunshot wounds.

In September, family members told WWAY the suspects broke in the back door before killing Espinoza.

The family says the suspects then tortured and killed the five-year-old.

They say Noyola ran out of the house for help, but was shot in the yard and collapsed.

Another family member was also shot. She survived and was later released from the hospital.

No word yet on the identities of the suspects. We will have more information as it becomes available.