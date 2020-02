WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It’s Ash Wednesday — an important holy day of prayer and fasting for many Christians.

A Wilmington church will be offering ashes and blessings “to go” from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

- Advertisement -

People can drive up, receive ashes, along with a quick prayer at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, located at 1401 South College Road.