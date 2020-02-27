Campaign to open Trump community centers to woo black voters

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s campaign is stepping up its outreach to black Americans as it tries to claw away support from the traditionally Democratic voting bloc ahead of November’s general election.

Trump’s campaign is announcing Wednesday that it is opening 15 “Black Voices for Trump Community Centers” in the coming weeks in major cities in battleground states.

- Advertisement -

The offices will feature a line of campaign swag adopting the “woke” label, videos of prominent Trump surrogates like Diamond and Silk explaining their support for the president and pamphlets outlining the president’s record.

The retail spaces will be the campaign’s first field offices targeted at a specific demographic group.