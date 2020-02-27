County leaders make preparations as Coronavirus spreads to U.S.

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — As the deadly Coronavirus makes its way into the United States, county leaders in the Cape Fear are staying prepared in case the potentially deadly virus spreads to North Carolina.

New Hanover County health officials say there are no confirmed cases of Coronavirus, also know as COVID-19, in New Hanover County or even the state. However, they are keeping a close eye on things.

Health officials say there is more than one type of Coronavirus out there.

“And it can range form things like the common cold, to something more severe like SARS or MERS-CoV,” New Hanover County Preparedness Coordinator Lisa Brown said.

Brown says the majority of cases of Coronavirus are not severe.

“Based off cases globally, roughly 80% of the COVID-19 cases are relatively mild,” she said.

But as the potentially deadly disease creeps into the U.S., New Hanover County is getting prepared in case it spreads.

“Basically what we see with COVID-19 is we’re taking the plans that we already have in place for those smaller events, and we already have plans in place with are partners with that all-hazards approach,” Brown said.

Brown says they do this type of planning for anything from hurricanes to disease outbreak.

If Coronavirus spreads to the county, Brown says they will go into a partial activation to use these plans and get information out to the community.

For now, Brown is asking people to take the same precautions they would for the flu.

“Washing your hands, good hygiene,”she said. “Cover your cough. Cover your sneeze. If you’re sick, stay home from work.”

Brown says their team monitors information from the CDC and other certified health organizations daily.

