Full Court Press: NCHSAA Second Round Playoffs

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–There were eight teams left in the Cape Fear competing for a NCHSAA state title headed into Thursday night, now just three remain alive. Below, are the final scores from the final Full Court Press of the season.
GIRLS
Class 2A
#16 East Bladen 36 , #1 Farmville Central 77
Class 4A
#13 Laney 41 , #4 Hillside 42
#12 Knightdale 57 , #5 Ashley 72
BOYS
Class 1A
#13 Chatham Central 55 , #4 West Columbus 64
#11 Pender 62 , #6 Henderson Collegiate 75
Class 2A
#13 Whiteville 61, #4 Reidsville 79
Class 3A
#15 Eastern Wayne 80 , #2 New Hanover 69
Class 4A
#13 Laney 40 , #4 Hoggard 48