Full Court Press: NCHSAA Second Round Playoffs

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–There were eight teams left in the Cape Fear competing for a NCHSAA state title headed into Thursday night, now just three remain alive. Below, are the final scores from the final Full Court Press of the season.

GIRLS

Class 2A

#16 East Bladen 36 , #1 Farmville Central 77

Class 4A

#13 Laney 41 , #4 Hillside 42

#12 Knightdale 57 , #5 Ashley 72

BOYS

Class 1A

#13 Chatham Central 55 , #4 West Columbus 64

#11 Pender 62 , #6 Henderson Collegiate 75

Class 2A

#13 Whiteville 61, #4 Reidsville 79

Class 3A

#15 Eastern Wayne 80 , #2 New Hanover 69

Class 4A

#13 Laney 40 , #4 Hoggard 48