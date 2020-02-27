Markets down, Facebook cancels show: Virus hits businesses

SACRAMENTO, CA (AP) — Facebook says it is canceling its annual conference for developers because of concerns about the virus outbreak.

The F8 show is usually held in late April or early May in the San Francisco area. The company says it’s planning alternatives for developers, including live streams, locally hosted events and videos.

More than 5,000 people from around the world attended last year’s F8.

The spread of the new coronavirus has been hitting companies hard as they suspend production, meetings, events and business travel.

Markets are down sharply again, and AB Inbev, the world’s biggest brewer, reported a significant drop in demand in China.