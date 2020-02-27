New Hanover County Schools selects interim superintendent

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Board of Education has named an interim superintendent.

The school district selected Dr. Del Burns, who will take over the position on Monday.

- Advertisement -

According to a news release, he has more than 44 years of experience in education and served previously as Wake County superintendent until retiring in June 2010.

Since his retirement, he has served in multiple interim superintendent roles including Alamance-Burlington, Edgecombe County, Orange County, Bertie County, Nash-Rocky Mount and Wake County schools.

“I look forward to working closely with Mr. Burns over the coming months,” said Deputy Superintendent LaChawn Smith. “His depth of experience and success across North Carolina will help us as we evaluate our current policies, implement new procedures and initiatives, and work to ensure our students have a safe learning environment and our community is informed of our progress.”

Related Article: NHCS announces resignation of Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources

“This is the next necessary step to help provide stability to the district, and our Board appreciates the North Carolina School Boards Association for assisting with this process,” said Lisa Estep, Chair of the New Hanover County Board of Education. “With his vast experience, we are confident that Dr. Burns is the right choice to lead our district while the search continues for a permanent superintendent. Our goal remains making our schools safe for students, families, and staff.”

WWAY is speaking with Dr. Burns and have the latest tonight on WWAY.