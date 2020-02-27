NHCS committee discusses Title IX in wake of recent sexual abuse allegations within school system

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Family Communications Committee held a roundtable discussion at a meeting Thursday night focused on raising awareness of how Title IX works.

The discussion comes in the wake of recent sexual abuse allegations within the school system.

- Advertisement -

Title IX covers anything from gender discrimination to sexual abuse in any educational setting.

Title IX Director Jarelle Lewis says there is training going on within the district with the goal of having all schools trained.

“The ‘Darkness to Light’ training is the name of it,” Lewis says. “Also we’re doing training for a particular school, training coming up for Roland Grise staff on March 11th. As well as we’re also branching out and doing different assemblies as well to try to get the word and the awareness out of what type of behaviors are appropriate versus inappropriate.”

Lewis says that while having conversations about sex with your children can be difficult, it’s important that you have them.