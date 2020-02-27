NHRMC prepares for potential coronavirus outbreak

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover Regional Medical Center says it is prepared for a potential coronavirus outbreak.

Dr. Paul Kamitsuka says the hospital has been through this before with the SARS outbreak of the early 2000s, and they’ve been coordinating preparedness for the past several weeks.

Kamitsuka says if someone comes to the hospital with coronavirus-like symptoms, medical professionals would first isolate that patient. Then, any healthcare worker who sees that person would be required to wear gloves, a gown, a mask and a face shield.

“We have 52 isolation rooms, much more than many other hospitals,” Dr. Kamitsuka said. “These are rooms that are negative pressure, designed to prevent the spread of isolated patients with diseases like the COVID-19, the coronavirus.”

The hospital would then notify the Public Health Department that they have a person under investigation so proper testing could be done.