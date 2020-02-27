One man hospitalized after second shooting in less than four hours

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– The Wilmington Police Department responded to an early morning shooting on Thursday.

According to police it happened in the 1300 block of Glenn Street just before 12:30 a.m.

One man was transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center, as of 1:20 a.m. it was unknown if his injuries were life threatening.

This is the second shooting in Wilmington in less than four hours, with the first one happening near the Houston Moore area around 9 p.m. Wednesday.

There is no word on if the two are connected.

This is a developing story and we will bring you more information as it becomes available.