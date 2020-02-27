Owner of service-dog nonprofit is facing criminal charges

APEX, NC (AP) — A man who ran a nonprofit in North Carolina that sold service dogs to people with disabilities is now facing criminal charges over allegations that the dogs were poorly trained and had problems fighting with other dogs or biting people.

North Carolina’s Attorney General said Tuesday that Mark Mathis was indicted in Wake County on 42 counts of obtaining property by false pretense.

Mathis founded Ry-Con, which was based in Apex, just southwest of Raleigh.

Some customers claimed that dogs were emaciated, skittish and matted with urine and feces. Many said their pups lunged and nipped at children or weren’t housetrained.