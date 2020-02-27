SCAM ALERT: Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office warns of fake jury summons calls

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Someone is pretending to be from the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office in an attempt to scam you, according to a post on the BCSO Facebook page.

The Sheriff’s Office said they’ve received reports that someone is calling people and telling them they failed to respond to a jury summons and must pay a fee.

The caller is using using real names associated with the sheriff’s office and is even using a spoofed phone number that shows up as the Sheriff’s Office number.

The Sheriff’s Office said they will never call demanding money or threatening arrest. The Sheriff’s Office said be wary and suspicious of anyone who contacts you and makes demands for money or personal information.