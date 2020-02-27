‘Shark Tank’ star loses nearly $400,000 in scam

(ABC News) — Barbara Corcoran said she lost nearly $400,000 after her financial team responded to an email that turned out to be a phishing scam.

“This morning I wired $388,000 into a false bank account in Asia,” Corcoran told ABC News.

Last week, the millionaire’s bookkeeper Christine received an email that appeared to be a routine message from Corcoran’s assistant Emily to approve a payment to a German company called FFH Concept.

However, the email in question was never sent from Corcoran’s assistant, instead, it was sent from a con artist.

The bookkeeper at first questioned the payment and asked in her reply, “What is this? Need to know what account to pay out of.”

“Someone sends you a bill. It’s paid,” Corcoran said. “And this one instance, it was not a good strategy.”

The crook responded to the bookkeeper with a detailed explanation and as Corcoran said, $388,700.11 was then transferred.

After the fact, Corcoran’s team noticed a missing “O” in the “from” address

“When she showed me the emails that went back and forth with the false address, I realized immediately it’s something I would have fallen for if I had seen the emails,” Corcoran said.

The savvy “Shark Tank” star fell prey to an all too common phishing scam, which is something her fellow shark Robert Herjavec, who made his millions running a tech company, knows all too well.

“85% of all cybercrime across the world comes through email, which is what happened to Barbara,” Herjavec said. “This is very, very common. It’s been happening of businesses for two, three years now. It’s now happening to individuals.”