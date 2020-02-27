UNCW Men’s Basketball wraps up regular season with homestand

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–The UNCW men’s basketball team will wrap up their regular season this week with back to back home games inside Trask Coliseum.

The Seahawks are coming off of beating yet another top tier team in the CAA on their home court. UNCW swept the season series with the College of Charleston by beating the Cougars 68-55 last Saturday night.

The team will now shifts its focus to finishing the season strong with the conference tournament on the horizon. The quest to stay hot begins on Thursday night when the Seahawks welcome in the Drexel Dragon to Wilmington.

It’s a possible preview of the first round of the CAA tournament between the No.8 and No.9 seeds. The game will give UNCW an idea of what next week might look like schedule wise.

“This week gives us a preview of the conference tournament, if we can win our game on Thursday that puts us automatically into the championship , which we’re counting Delaware as our championship game right now,”said UNCW interim Head Coach Rob Burke. “It will give us kind of a mindset going into next week on how were going to have to play.”

The Seahawks and Dragon will tip-off at 7:00 P.M. on Thursday night inside Trask Coliseum. Drexel won the first meeting between the two schools 71-66 back on December 30th.