US election security chief visiting North Carolina city

By
Associated Press
-
Chad Wolf - The current acting Under Secretary of Homeland Security for Strategy, Policy, and Plans (Photo: Collin College / YouTube)

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — North Carolina is getting visited by the nation’s homeland security chief to talk about election security this year, days before the state’s primary.

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf planned a visit to Charlotte to meet on Thursday with local and state election officials.

Election security is getting renewed attention as this year’s election approaches and with Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential race.

The nation’s intelligence chiefs warn that Russia, Iran, China and North Korea remain threats to interfere.

