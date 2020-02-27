Vikings have ten student-athletes sign letters of intent

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–It was a packed house on Wednesday as Hoggard High School had ten student-athletes sign their letters of intent to continue their athletic careers in college. It is a accomplishment that took four years of hard work both off and on the playing fields.

“Competing is something these students have been doing since they were children and this is just a huge opportunity for them,” said Hoggard Athletic Director Brad Lewis. “We are proud of them and were proud of our athletic program on days like today.”

Below, is the full list of student-athletes that signed and where they will continue their academic and athletic careers.

Sierra Cardi (Golf) – UNC Asheville

Jocelyn Savard (Swimming) – East Stroudburg University of Pennsylvania

Jaclyn Jordan (Softball) – William Peace University

Tyler McCarthy (Football) – Furman University

Chris Redmon (Football) – Western Carolina University

JT Burgee (Men’s Lacrosse) – Lenoir Rhyne University

Joshua Failla (Men’s Lacrosse) – New Jersey Institute of Technology

Rex Hardy (Men’s Lacrosse) – Anderson University

Devin Noonan (Men’s Lacrosse) – William Peace University

Logan Trafton (Men’s Lacrosse) – Anderson University