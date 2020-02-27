Vikings have ten student-athletes sign letters of intent

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–It was a packed house on Wednesday as Hoggard High School had ten student-athletes sign their letters of intent to continue their athletic careers in college. It is a accomplishment that took four years of hard work both off and on the playing fields.
“Competing is something these students have been doing since they were children and this is just a huge opportunity for them,” said Hoggard Athletic Director Brad Lewis. “We are proud of them and were proud of our athletic program on days like today.”
Below, is the full list of student-athletes that signed and where they will continue their academic and athletic careers.
Sierra Cardi (Golf) – UNC Asheville
Jocelyn Savard (Swimming) – East Stroudburg University of Pennsylvania
Jaclyn Jordan (Softball) – William Peace University
Tyler McCarthy (Football) – Furman University
Chris Redmon (Football) – Western Carolina University
JT Burgee (Men’s Lacrosse) – Lenoir Rhyne University
Joshua Failla (Men’s Lacrosse) – New Jersey Institute of Technology
Rex Hardy (Men’s Lacrosse) – Anderson University
Devin Noonan (Men’s Lacrosse) – William Peace University
Logan Trafton (Men’s Lacrosse) – Anderson University